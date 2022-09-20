French Federation agrees to renegotiate image rights after Kylian Mbappe snub

Kylian Mbappe is a landmark player in many ways. Yet he could be about to change the way in which deals are done with footballers.

There had been some debate over image rights in recent months, with Mbappe unhappy with how his image was being used for the French national team and perhaps, the cut of the deal he was getting.

After the French national squad joined together for their upcoming Nations League fixtures this week, the team were called to do a photo shoot. However Mbappe snubbed the event in protest.

As per Diario AS, the French Football Federation announced that it had agreed with the players to renegotiate the image rights deal with the players. It appears Mbappe’s strike has brought about the desired action.

This is not the first time that image rights have been an important issue for Mbappe. While a move to Real Madrid was still on the table this summer, it was rumoured that the cut of image rights Real Madrid wanted from Mbappe was a point of friction in negotiations.