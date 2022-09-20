Chelsea owner Todd Boehly frustrated at missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni

Although many would have forecast an easing into life at Real Madrid, the departure of Casemiro has thrust Aurelien Tchouameni into an important role in the Real Madrid midfield from the off.

The French starlet has appeared in 584 minutes across Real Madrid’s nine matches and has given two assists for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, fitting in well.

Something that will only serve to increase Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s frustration. The new American owner at Stamford Bridge has found out that the club passed up the opportunity to land Tchouameni last summer.

For €35m, they could have signed him from Monaco in the summer of 2021. However the sporting structure at the time weren’t sure whether he could perform right away in a Thomas Tuchel side. Instead, they opted to sign Saul Niguez for an unsuccessful loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

As per Sport, Boehly was greatly irritated when he became aware of the fact. This, to a degree, seems like an unfair characterisation. With hindsight, it might have been a good deal. However no other team took the gamble on Tchouameni at the time, who no doubt developed last season and had less evidence of talent to back him up. In all likelihood, there are several similar cases for each club every summer.