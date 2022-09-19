Villarreal will not sell Nicolas Jackson

Villarreal have no plans to sell rising star Nicolas Jackson this season.

The Yellow Submarine have benefitted from an injection of youth from their reserve ranks since the start of the campaign with Jackson and Alex Baena playing a key role.

Unai Emery opted against signing a new striker last month, following the departures of Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer, with 21-year-old Jackson fast tracked into the first team.

After netting his first La Liga goal, the Senegalese forward has remained in Emery’s plans, and there will be no temptation to sell in the January transfer window.

As per reports from Marca, Emery has reaffirmed his commitment to keeping Jackson as an important part of the squad this season.

Jackson has now joined up with the Senegal senior squad, for his first call up, as the defending African champions face two World Cup warm up games against Bolivia and Iran in the coming days.

