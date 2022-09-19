Spain confirm World Cup training base plans

Spain have finalised their plans for a training base camp at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Luis Enrique’s squad are expected to spend the bulk of two months in Qatar with an exact arrival date yet to be confirmed.

As per reports from Diario AS, the squad will be based at the Qatar University, as part of a venue share with the Argentina squad, ahead of the tournament.

Spain will be set up in the female section of the university campus, with La Albiceleste based in the male section, but both sides will not share training facilities.

Classes at the university will be suspended during the competition, with restricted student access, and fences built to ensure privacy for training sessions.

Enrique’s charges play their final pre-tournament game, against Jordan on November 17, six days before their first group game.

Spain face Costa Rica in Doha, in their first group stage clash, with the remainder of their group matches in Al Khor and Al Rayyan.