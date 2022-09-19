PSG rejected summer deal to sign Ousmane Dembele

Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain turned down the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The French international was the subject of major transfer speculation in June as he initial rejected Barcelona’s offer of a contract extension.

Dembele initially left Barcelona, before rejoining as a free agent, with the former Borussia Dortmund winger eventually signing a two year contract at the Camp Nou.

In the period between returning to Catalonia, Dembele was linked with a move back to France, as PSG reached out to his agent to negotiate a potential deal.

However, despite an offer being put forward to join the Parisians, no move materialised, with PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos claiming the deal was not right for the club.

“I really like Ousmane Dembele. He’s a very good player, but we didn’t sign him as he plays on the wing and we play without wingers”, as per reports from RMC Sport, via Marca.

“When you form a team, you have to make sure that everything fits together like a puzzle.”

Dembele’s Barcelona return was motivated by Xavi’s desire to secure a fresh deal for him, and he has impressed in the opening weeks of 2022/23, with two goals from six league games.