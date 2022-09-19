Pedri ready to make up for lost time on Spain duty

Barcelona superstar Pedri is hoping to solidify his place in the Spain squad in the coming days.

The 19-year-old has struggled with injuries in the last 12 months, with just two La Roja appearances since Euro 2020, as he looked to return to full fitness.

Pedri remains essential for La Blaugrana, with a starring role for the Catalan giants in the opening weeks of the campaign, and if stays fit, he will start for Spain in Qatar.

Luis Enrique included him in the panel for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games, with matches against Switzerland and Portugal on the horizon, and the Canarian is in determined mood.

“I really wanted to come back, it’s always nice represent Spain”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and giving my best.

“Our first challenge is the Nations League. We have to prepare in the best possible way and try and win both games.”

Pedri and his Spain teammates have arrived at the Las Rozas training base in Madrid to begin their preparations for the upcoming fixtures.

Enrique’s squad will remain in Madrid until Friday, before travelling north to Zaragoza, to take on Switzerland at the Estadio La Romareda, head of facing Portugal in Braga three days later.