Luis Suarez set to leave Nacional before the World Cup

Luis Suarez will leave Nacional before joining up with the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Suarez completed a return to his boyhood club in June, despite hinting at a preference to remain in Europe, with links to a move back to the Premier League.

The 35-year-old has impressed in his second spell in Montevideo with four goals in eight league appearances.

His return to Nacional was on a short term deal, but the club declined to disclose the details of how long he would remain in Uruguay, but club president Jose Fuentes has now clarified the situation.

Suarez is determined to lead Uruguay’s attack in Qatar, as La Celeste’s all time leading goal scorer, and a quickfire Nacional spell will keep him match fit for the World Cup.

“When the Uruguayan Championship ends, Suarez will leave, that’s how we arranged his deal”, as per reports from ESPN.

“It’s what we agreed and he made a huge effort to come here.

“I say this to avoid generating fan expectations. Suarez is leaving. We’ve asked him, and he answered the same thing as before.”

Nacional are set for a thrilling end of season title race as they battle with the ironically named Liverpool at the top of the table.