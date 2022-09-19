La Liga investigating racist chants against Vinicius Junior at Madrid derby

After the world witnessed and heard a number of racist chants directed at Vinicius Junior last night, La Liga are finally beginning to move on the matter.

Last night numerous videos emerged from outside the Civitas Metropolitano which showed Atletico Madrid fans chanting “Vinicius is a monkey.” Those chants continued within the stadium during the match.

According to Isaac Fouto of Cadena Cope, La Liga are compiling evidence of last night’s events into a report to send to the Anti-violence Commission. That commission is in charge of dealing with cases of discrimination of any sort.

🎙️ Informa @isaacfouto ❌ @LaLiga va a denunciar ante la Comisión Antiviolencia los gritos racistas contra Vinicius que se escuchan en el vídeo de @tjcope 😠 También denunciarán el “Vinicius muérete” que se escuchó dentro del estadio 📻 #PartidazoCOPEpic.twitter.com/gkYjZhXtMU — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 19, 2022

As well as the racist chants heard against Real Madrid’s Vinicius, chants of “Vinicius, die,” were also heard and will be included in the report.

Regardless of the report, the test of how serious La Liga are about the matter will be in the action taken after it. Atletico Madrid also have a history of turning a blind eye to various despicable actions from a section of their fans.