Jules Kounde reveals why he chose Barcelona over Chelsea

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has lifted the lid on his decision to join the Catalans over Chelsea this summer.

The French international was a target for both sides ahead of the 2022/23 season with the Premier League giants tracking him since 2020.

Sevilla’s original stance on wanting to secure a maximum asking price for the defender put the two clubs in direct competition with Kounde eventually opting for Barcelona.

Despite the delay of his registration, the former Bordeaux centre back has adapted quickly to life under Xavi, and he claimed his new manager was a key factor in his choice of destination.

“I spoke with Tuchel and I felt he wanted me to come, but I simply preferred Xavi‘s speech”, as per an interview with L’Equipe, reported via Marca.

“I have come to a huge club, which has known good times and which, lately, has had less.

“I come to a project that I would not call reconstruction, as we already have a competitive team, but rather a comeback.

“I was interested in being part of this new wave, in search of titles, and putting Barca back where it’s always been, among the best.”

Kounde has now joined up with Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of their final two UEFA Nations League games this month.

Les Bleus take on Austria and Denmark in the coming days, in a final meet up ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with Kounde pushing for a starting spot for the defending world champions.