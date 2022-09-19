Valencia

Giorgi Mamardashvili signs Valencia extension with €100m release clause

Valencia have agreed a contract extension with goal keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili until 2027.

Los Che have been working on a new deal for the Georgian international since the start of August following a spike in transfer interest.

Mamardashvili completed a permanent move to the Estadio Mestalla in January 2021, after an initial loan move from Dinamo Tbilisi.

After making 18 appearances at the back end of 2021/22, including eight league clean sheets, with a record of 560 minutes in a row without conceding a goal, the board stepped up talks.

The 21-year-old has established himself as first choice at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, with the club determined to retain him.

According to reports via Marca, Valencia rejected a string of offers for him in August, with his previous release clause of €20m now raised to €100m.

Mamardashvili has spoken of his delight at securing his long term future at Valencia ahead of joining up with the Georgia squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month.

