Gerard Pique will not give up at Barcelona

Gerard Pique will not look for an early exit away from Barcelona this season.

The veteran defender has struggled to force his way into Xavi’s plans in the opening weeks of the campaign with just one La Liga start ahead of the first international break of the season.

The 35-year-old will remain in Catalonia, as the majority of his teammates head off with their national sides this week, due to his own international retirement.

Despite speculation of a possible January departure, or a free transfer move away, reports from Marca claim Pique is determined to fight on at his boyhood club.

Pique’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires in 2024 and Xavi is keen to retain him as an experienced figure within his young squad.

With Barcelona fighting on three fronts in 2022/23, Pique will be utilised by Xavi, but questions over his long term future are likely to resurface next summer.