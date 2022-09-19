Diego Simeone aims Diego Costa jibe at Real Madrid after derby loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in pragmatic mood following their 2-1 derby defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Simeone’s side have endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 season, ahead of the international break, with a loss to their bitter rivals another setback for the Argentinian coach.

Despite their disappointment at losing out to Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors, Simeone was open minded about the situation on the red and white side of Madrid.

Simeone even took time to aim a clever dig at Real Madrid, in his post match press conference, with the away side’s straightforward tactical approach yielding results on the night.

“I am left with the feeling of not having lost the bulk of the game despite result”, as per reports from Marca.

“Their forcefulness is wonderful to see, a team that defends in a low block, and counterattacks.

“It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa, when they criticised us back then!”

Costa famously enjoyed a solid goal record against Real Madrid, in his two spells at Atletico, with a league winner against them at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, and a brace against them in the 2018 European Super Cup final.