Dani Carvajal pleased with comfortable performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid made it nine wins out of nine to start the season with their victory over Atletico Madrid last night. It leaves them top of La Liga with a 100% record going into the international break.

The manner of their victories has been especially ominous for their rivals. Often it appears Los Blancos have not had to push themselves too much for the victory, even without Karim Benzema for all but 30 minutes of their last four games.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the Madrid derby, via Sport, Dani Carvajal reflected that it was another comfortable night for Los Blancos.

“Very happy. With the objective achieved. We came to win. We played a good first half. In the second we lacked a bit of the ball in order to do damage, we were comfortable with that 0-2 although it got a bit more difficult for us at the end.”

He also analysed the end to the match, which saw Mario Hermoso see two yellows in the space of a few minutes. Granted for many his second booking seemed fairly harsh.

“Everything derives from a challenge I make on Reinildo in the opposition half, the ruckus then formed… For us it was even good – we cut the rhythm of Atletico Madrid. I think Mario Hermoso gets it wrong.”

Carvajal is one of a number of Real Madrid players who appear capable of rising to any occasion whenever necessary. Last night he was at the heart of a hard-working performance in defence, limiting the likes of Yannick Carrasco to only fleeting moments of danger.