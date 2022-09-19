Atletico Madrid to appeal Mario Hermoso’s derby red card

Atletico Madrid are preparing to appeal against Mario Hermoso’s red card against Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to their arch rivals as early goals from Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde sealed a win for the visitors.

Hermoso played a crucial role in the final moments for Atletico with a late goal, and a red card in added time, following a collision with Dani Ceballos.

And now it's a second yellow for Hermoso! 🟥 Although he has plenty of reason to feel hard done by… 👀 "Ridiculous, I would say." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LbhF6fpXax — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

The Spanish international was furious with the decision to send him off, for a second booking, as replays showed minimal contact with Ceballos.

According to reports from Diario AS, Atletico will now launch an appeal to La Liga in the coming days, and they are confident of Hermoso’s resulting one match ban being overturned.

Diego Simeone’s side face a crunch trip to Sevilla on their return to action after the international break, with Hermoso set to miss out, unless his appeal is successful.