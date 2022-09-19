Athletic Club’s Williams brothers set off on separate international duties after fine form

Athletic Club have started their season in fine form under Ernesto Valverde, with El Txingurri equalling their best start to the season ever following three wins, a draw and a defeat.

Los Leones have had chronic issues in front of goal in recent seasons, yet their good start is in no small part due to the form of of the Williams brothers. Both Inaki and younger brother Nico scored in the same game for the first time ever against Rayo Vallecano in a 3-2 victory. It was Inaki’s second goal of the season and Nico’s second in two matches.

Speaking after the match, Inaki told Movitar+, via Diario AS, that their mother would be proud.

“My mother would be proud of her children, my family, friends, my girlfriend, everyone has helped.”

On playing and scoring with his brother., Inaki had this to say.

“We are very happy to be able to be together and give nights like this to the fans.”

Now they will both set off on international duty. Nico Williams has won his first call up to the Spain squad at just 20 years of age and could make his debut against Switzerland or Portugal.

However he will not be joined by his elder brother. Despite playing in a friendly for Spain in 2016, Inaki has switched his international allegiances and decided to play for Ghana ahead of the World Cup.

It could potentially lead to an incredible situation where the two face off against each other in Qatar. Ghana and Spain are in the same half of the draw and could face off in the quarter-finals if it falls right.

Speaking after his squad announcement, Spain manager Luis Enrique commented on it to Sport.

“It is a peculiar family in the good sense, with two players at a very high level. Inaki has not come but I like him a lot. I have to choose. Nico I like very much.”

“The family will be delighted. Their two sons could go to the world cup, imagine we get to the final, it would be the play-off. I am not taking Nico so that he cannot go with Ghana, I would change the rules so that the players could play with whichever national team they would like every year.”