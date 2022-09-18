WATCH: Rodrygo Goes fires Real Madrid ahead at Atletico Madrid

Rodrygo Goes has drawn first blood for Real Madrid in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid.
Los Blancos make the short trip across the Spanish capital to face their arch rivals on the back of an impressive 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.
As expected, both sides have started in powerful fashion at the Estadio Metropolitano, with Felipe Monteiro nodding the hosts best early chance over the bar.
However, despite finding themselves trailing in the early possession statistics, Real Madrid showed a ruthless edge on 17 minutes.
Aurelien Tchouameni’s brilliant lofted pass was not cleared by the Atletico back line and Brazilian star Rodrygo stole in behind to smash the visitors in front.
Rodrygo was immediately joined in the his celebrations by La Selecao teammate Vinicius Junior with the pair sending firm message in response to racist abuse suffered by the former in recent days.
