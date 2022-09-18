Watch: Gennaro Gattuso passionately celebrates Valencia win with crowd member

Valencia made it three home wins out of four last night against Celta Vigo and the atmosphere around Mestalla is slowly beginning to raise the decibels again.

After a tough campaign last time out, manager Gennaro Gattuso has implemented an attractive style of play and in those four home games Los Che have had so far, they have scored nine goals.

After the second goal went in against Celta, which more or less confirmed the victory, Gattuso took to the stands to celebrate it.

No doubt that will only continue to endear Gattuso to the fans in Valencia, where he has made a strong impression early on.

Last night also saw the debut of star summer signing Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguayan playing 71 minutes.

After the match, Gattuso admitted to Marca that Cavani did not want to start.

“He didn’t want to play. He wanted to play 30-35 minutes, but there are footballers that have the conditions to be in from the start. He has been without team training for three months and the work beforehand was important, as was having competition.”

Gattuso will now fly to Singapore to meet with controversial club owner Peter Lim. In recent years Lim’s leadership has struggled to maintain a good relationship with managers and the fans will be hoping the Italian can persuade Lim into a more coherent line of thinking down the line.