(WATCH) Fede Valverde doubles Real Madrid’s lead at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid head in at the break with a commanding 2-0 half time lead in their crunch derby clash away at Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos make the short trip across Madrid to face their arch rivals on the back of a 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes edged the away side in front after just 17 minutes in a tightly contested battle at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s brilliant chipped pass was not cleared by Atletico and Rodrygo stole in behind to smash the visitors in front.

And Real Madrid are dancing! 🔥 Rodrygo fires Real Madrid in front in El Derbi ⚪ pic.twitter.com/ntFZJj51jm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

However, despite Atletico launching an immediate response before the half time interval, Real Madrid again showed their ruthless edge in front of goal on 36 minutes.

Skipper Luka Modric released Vinicius Junior in behind the Atletico defence and as his effort ricocheted back off the upright, Fede Valverde arrived on cue to convert the rebound.

The post denies Vini Jr. but there was no stopping Fede Valverde's rebound! 💥 Real Madrid are in control in El Derbi and looking absolutely lethal whenever they get a sight of goal ⚪ pic.twitter.com/WUdCw8izDw — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

Images via Getty Images