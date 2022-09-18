Sevilla seal key draw at rivals Villarreal

Sevilla head off into the international break on a positive note after securing a 1-1 draw away at European rivals Villarreal.

The Andalucians find themselves marooned in the bottom half of the La Liga table, after the first two months of the campaign, but a vital point at the Estadio de la Ceramica is a key boost.

Despite their struggles, Sevilla started on the front foot in Castellon, as Oliver Torres popped up to slot home a calm opener.

A massive goal for Sevilla! ⚪🔴 Óliver Torres finds the bottom corner to get the visitors off to a good start in a must-win game for Julen Lopetegui 👀 pic.twitter.com/9JylpURn6o — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

However, the home side rallied from there, with Dani Parejo curling a superb effort against the bar, before Alex Baena bundled them level after the restart.

Villarreal looked set to power on from there, but Sevilla were in luck in the closing stages, as they narrowly avoided conceding a late penalty following a VAR offside call.

What was Alex Telles thinking there? 😮 Luckily for him and Sevilla, VAR overturned the decision for an offside, but his reaction on the slide said it all 😬 pic.twitter.com/8YhBGkgsO2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

Up next for both sides, Villarreal head to Cadiz, with Sevilla welcoming Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

