Sevilla seal key draw at rivals Villarreal

Sevilla head off into the international break on a positive note after securing a 1-1 draw away at European rivals Villarreal.

The Andalucians find themselves marooned in the bottom half of the La Liga table, after the first two months of the campaign, but a vital point at the Estadio de la Ceramica is a key boost.

Despite their struggles, Sevilla started on the front foot in Castellon, as Oliver Torres popped up to slot home a calm opener.

However, the home side rallied from there, with Dani Parejo curling a superb effort against the bar, before Alex Baena bundled them level after the restart.

Villarreal looked set to power on from there, but Sevilla were in luck in the closing stages, as they narrowly avoided conceding a late penalty following a VAR offside call.

Up next for both sides, Villarreal head to Cadiz, with Sevilla welcoming Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

