Sevilla seal key draw at rivals Villarreal

Sevilla head off into the international break on a positive note after securing a 1-1 draw away at European rivals Villarreal.
The Andalucians find themselves marooned in the bottom half of the La Liga table, after the first two months of the campaign, but a vital point at the Estadio de la Ceramica is a key boost.
Despite their struggles, Sevilla started on the front foot in Castellon, as Oliver Torres popped up to slot home a calm opener.
A massive goal for Sevilla! ⚪🔴
Óliver Torres finds the bottom corner to get the visitors off to a good start in a must-win game for Julen Lopetegui
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022
However, the home side rallied from there, with Dani Parejo curling a superb effort against the bar, before Alex Baena bundled them level after the restart.
🤏
That is how close Villarreal were to levelling in the first half through Dani Parejo!
Second-half.
— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 18, 2022
Villarreal looked set to power on from there, but Sevilla were in luck in the closing stages, as they narrowly avoided conceding a late penalty following a VAR offside call.
What was Alex Telles thinking there? 😮
Luckily for him and Sevilla, VAR overturned the decision for an offside, but his reaction on the slide said it all
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022
Up next for both sides, Villarreal head to Cadiz, with Sevilla welcoming Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Images via Getty Images