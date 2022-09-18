Report – Barcelona linked with move for Chelsea midfielder next summer

Barcelona invested heavily this summer to revamp their squad, but the Blaugrana are still looking to continue their revolution next summer.

Reports coming out of England have linked the club with a move for Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho. The Champions League winner is out of contract next summer and Sport have picked up on a report by The Sun that says the Catalan giants would be interested in returning to Chelsea for their shopping next summer.

Mateu Alemany has already shown an appetite for free transfers this summer, securing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie this summer.

The fact Sergio Busquets is not getting any younger is also a topic of debate at Camp Nou. Frenkie de Jong is yet to show he is capable of reprising that role to the level of Busquets, it is possible that Alemany may see Jorginho as an option to do so. Busquets has also been linked with a move to MLS next summer.

A pinch of salt should be added to any analysis. Given Jorginho’s contract ends next summer, it might be around this time that his agent or Chelsea look to begin negotiations with him. It would benefit his agent during negotiations if Barcelona were interested.