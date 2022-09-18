Real Madrid survive late storm to secure Atletico Madrid derby win

Real Madrid survived a late swarm of pressure to secure a battling 2-1 derby win away at Atletico Madrid.

Three points on the other side of Madrid means Los Blancos maintain their 100% winning record since the start of 2022/23 in domestic and European action.

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes got the ball rolling for the visitors after just 17 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s chipped pass was not cut out by Atletico and Rodrygo stole in behind to smash the visitors in front.

The away side immediately built on that before the break as Fede Valverde reacted sharply to tuck home after Vinicius Jr’s shot came back off the post.

With Real Madrid in cruise control, the defending champions eased off the pace in the second period, as Atletico laid siege late on.

Mario Hermoso scuffed home in the dying minutes, before the Spanish international was sent off in added time, as Atletico were unable to turn the tide.

Images via Getty Images