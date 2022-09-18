Real Madrid Castilla starlet Iker Bravo celebrates with Vinicius Junior tribute

Despite the upcoming Madrid derby on Sunday evening, the main talking point at Real Madrid has been Vinicius Junior.

His dancing celebration has been whipped up into a media storm, with some comments straying into a racist dimension. The Brazilian winger then released a statement against the comments and racist treatment as a whole, signalling that he would continue to dance.

That has received widespread support online from the likes of Neymar Junior, Pele and Dani Alves, who had some strong views on the matter. Curiously Vinicius Junior’s manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed he did not see the type of racism being talked about in Spain, despite the fact the comments being referred to and the media storm were made in Spain.

🇪🇸 Es internacional en las categorías inferiores de la @SEFutbol. 🌟 Debutó con 16 años en la @Bundesliga_DE. ⚽ Y ahora, en su 3º partido con @lafabricacrm, se estrena como GOLEADOR en #PrimeraFederación. Con todos ustedes… 🤩 ¡¡@ikbravo9!! 🤩 📺 https://t.co/YsUu7jtFOB pic.twitter.com/kZv8zo8LaM — Primera Federación (@Primera_RFEF) September 17, 2022

On Saturday, Real Madrid Castilla were in action against San Sebastian de los Reyes last night and when Iker Bravo opened the scoring, he also showed support for Vinicius. Bravo and Vinicius Tobias celebrated at the side with a dance in tribute to the superstar.

No doubt if Vinicius does score in the Madrid derby this evening, plenty will be pleased to see him dancing, although perhaps not at the Metropolitano.