Koke set to equal Atletico Madrid appearances record in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid face off against Real Madrid in their city derby this evening, but the match will be special in more ways than one.

Diego Simeone is set to surpass Luis Aragones as the Atletico Madrid manager to have taken charge of the most La Liga matches (408).

In addition, captain Koke Resurreccion will equal the record for the most appearances in the history of the club. Should he take to the pitch against Los Blancos, Koke will make his 553rd appearance, the same amount as Adelardo Rodriguez as per Relevo.

✨ Koke se convierte hoy en leyenda Iguala los 553 partidos de Adelardo, el futbolista con más partidos del Atleti. Es uno de los 'One Club Men' que juegan en LaLiga. Pero ¿tuvo el capitán del Atlético alguna oportunidad de salir? pic.twitter.com/bB9xyTEcew — Relevo (@relevo) September 18, 2022

Adelardo played for Atleti for 17 years between 1959 and 1976, racking up his incredible record. That Koke has managed to equal that in the modern era, where players move more often, is a testament to his commitment to Atleti.

Koke made his first appearance for the senior Atleti team in 2009, thirteen years ago. At just 30 years of age, he is likely to be able to extend that record some way further if he continues in Rojiblanco for the coming years.