Jan Oblak confident Atletico Madrid will react to Real Madrid derby defeat

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is confident there will be a positive reaction to their 2-1 derby defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 season with Diego Simeone’s side heading into the international break in 7th place in the La Liga table.

However, despite their bitter disappointment at losing out to their arch rivals, the Slovenian international was keen to look for positives after the game.

First half goals from Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde did the damage for Los Blancos, despite Mario Hermoso’s late consolation, but Oblak is ready to hit the ground running in October.

“In the locker room there is self-criticism and demand from within the squad,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“We’re going to improve, and what happened last year will not happen again.”

Oblak will now join up with the Slovenia squad for their two UEFA Nations League games next week despite fitness concerns over the 29-year-old stopper.

On their return to domestic action, Atletico face a major test of their response, with a trip to Sevilla.