Getafe Osasuna

Getafe seal bad tempered win at Osasuna

Osasuna’s strong start to the 2022/23 La Liga season suffered a blow ahead of the international break with a 2-0 home defeat to Getafe.

Both sides ended the game with 10 players on the pitch, as the contest descended into a scrap in the final stages, with Getafe edging out a key win.

The hosts looked sharp in the opening stages, as Aimar Oroz fired against the post, before Juan Iglesias broke into the box to slot Getafe in front on the half hour mark.

Osasuna’s cause was further dented before the break, as star man Chimy Avila was dismissed for two quick bookings.

However, despite the man advantage, Getafe only made the game safe with 10 minutes to go, as Gaston Alvarez bundled home from close range.

The sides were evened up in added time as Luis Milla was sent off and the visitors held on for all three points.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Chimy Avila Luis Milla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News