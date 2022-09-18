Getafe seal bad tempered win at Osasuna

Osasuna’s strong start to the 2022/23 La Liga season suffered a blow ahead of the international break with a 2-0 home defeat to Getafe.

Both sides ended the game with 10 players on the pitch, as the contest descended into a scrap in the final stages, with Getafe edging out a key win.

The hosts looked sharp in the opening stages, as Aimar Oroz fired against the post, before Juan Iglesias broke into the box to slot Getafe in front on the half hour mark.

Juan Iglesias puts it through the goalkeeper's legs! 🥜 Getafe take the lead at El Sadar 🔵 pic.twitter.com/7nTe1hojoL — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

Osasuna’s cause was further dented before the break, as star man Chimy Avila was dismissed for two quick bookings.

It's a red card for Chimy Avila! 🟥 After a VAR review, Osasuna's day goes from bad to worse as they lose their star man 😬 pic.twitter.com/NySc78NtAL — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

However, despite the man advantage, Getafe only made the game safe with 10 minutes to go, as Gaston Alvarez bundled home from close range.

Getafe double their lead! 🔵 An acrobatic assist from Domingos Duarte for Gaston Alvarez to head in 👏 pic.twitter.com/AAbm9C3P0z — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2022

The sides were evened up in added time as Luis Milla was sent off and the visitors held on for all three points.

Images via Getty Images