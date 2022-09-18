Davide Ancelotti’s girlfriend part of the reason Fabian Ruiz moved to Napoli

Football is a business of sliding doors and moving parts. Sometimes it leads to curious and entertaining quirks of fate too.

Diario AS have reported on one such story that has accompanied Fabian Ruiz’s move to Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli this summer, explaining how it was that the Spanish international ended up in Serie A in the first place.

They detail how back in 2018, Real Madrid’s Assistant Manager and Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide began dating a lady in Seville. As such he was regularly travelling to Andalusia to see his romantic interest. Being an obsessionist, he would go to both the Benito Villamarin to see Real Betis and the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to see Sevilla.

It resulted in Ancelotti falling for Fabian as a footballer. Such was Ancelotti’s opinion of Fabian, whom he was going to see often, that it led to a strong recommendation and ultimately the signing of Fabian for Napoli.

Fabian has since moved to PSG for €23m this summer, although it is no surprise, in this context, that he was frequently linked with Los Blancos in the past.