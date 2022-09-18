Carlo Ancelotti hails difference makers Fede Valverde and Rodrygo in Atletico derby win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was in no doubt over who played the key role in their 2-1 derby win away at Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti’s side now head into the international break with their 100% winning record in 2022/23 still intact.

The visitors were quickly into their stride at the Estadio Metropolitano as Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes got the ball rolling after just 17 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Real Madrid built on that before the break as Fede Valverde reacted sharply to tuck home as Vinicius Jr’s shot came back off the post.

Atletico rallied in the closing stages but Ancelotti’s charges had enough to hold on for the win against Los Rojiblancos.

The bulk of Ancelotti’s squad now head off on international duty for the remainder of the month and the Italian coach reserved special praise for his two match winners.

“Rodrygo and Fede are very special because they are what the modern footballer has to be now, play in different positions, with physical attributes and technique”, as per reports from Marca.

“Both of them have progressed a lot and we’re delighted as they’re doing very well.

“The modern player is the one who is complete, with energy, and quality.

“Modern football will take advantage of this quality.

“Coaches prepare the strategy, but football belongs to the footballers.”

Images via Getty Images