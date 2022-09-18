Athletic Club keep up Top Form with Rayo Vallecano thriller

The Williams brothers played a key role as Athletic Club moved into the Champions League spots with a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Nico was called up to the senior Spain squad for the first time earlier this week and he responded with the winner against Rayo.

Most of the action in Bilbao was squeezed into an busy first half with four goals inside the first 30 minutes.

Rayo skipper Oscar Trejo got the ball rolling after four minutes as he capitalised on a defensive slip by the hosts.

However, there was an immediate reaction from the Basque giants, as big brother Inaki Williams raced in behind to equalise.

That opened up the contest at both ends before the break as Ohian Sancet burst into the box to slot Athletic Club and before Williams Jr coolly tapped home a third.

Nico Williams makes it 3-1 with his first goal at San Mames! 🙌 Athletic Club have looked irresistible since falling behind early on 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xWgIcmtkhO — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 17, 2022

Referee Mateu Lahoz ruled out three goals through VAR after restart as Rayo battled to get back into the contest.

However, despite Radamel Falcao’s instinctive late volley, there was no time for a final Rayo rally.

Up next after the international break, Athletic Club host Almeria and Rayo welcome Elche to Vallecas.

