Watch: Robert Lewandowski nets 11th goal of the season against Elche

Barcelona are enjoying life back in action at Camp Nou after being beaten by their European nemesis Bayern Munich. Xavi Hernandez is getting an emphatic response to their first loss of the season from his squad.

The Barcelona coach decided to make several changes, replacing five players from the side that started in Bavaria, including a starting role for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie, following on from starts against Cadiz last weekend.

After less than 15 minutes, they were aided by a red card for Elche. Frenkie de Jong lofted a ball through for Robert Lewandowski and Elche’s Gonzalo Verdu cynically brought him down. The referee did not ake long to produce a red card.

Twenty minutes later, Lewandowski put the finishing touch to an excellent flowing move through the Elche defence his seventh La Liga goal in six games.

Before half-time Memphis justified his start with an excellent turn and finish inside the box and shortly after, it was three.

Just three minutes into the second half, Lewandowski was set up by Memphis, who pounced on a loose ball in the box.

