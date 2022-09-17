Watch: Memphis Depay scores first Barcelona goal of the season with incredible turn

Barcelona are enjoying life back at Camp Nou after a tricky trip to Germany. After defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Xavi Hernandez will have been hoping for a response and so far he has got one.

The Barcelona coach made five changes to the side that began in Bavaria, including starts for the second La Liga matchday in a row for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie.

After less than 15 minutes, they were helped by red card for their visitors. Frenkie de Jong sent Robert Lewandowski through on goal and Elche’s Gonzalo Verdu decided to bring him down with a rugby tackle. The referee did not hesitate to brandish the red card.

Twenty minutes later, Lewandowski would get on the scoresheet after an excellent flowing move cut open the Elche defence for the Polish striker’s seventh La Liga goal in six games.

Before half-time Memphis justified his start with an excellent turn and finish inside the box.

What a goal by Memphis , Balde 2nd Assist. pic.twitter.com/FJX9hbPetI — speedwagon (@husovo) September 17, 2022

Memphis Depay gave them no chance 😤 pic.twitter.com/HO8MUmVhkh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2022

Elche meanwhile have it all to do in the second half.