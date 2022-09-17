Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot.

Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie.

After less than 15 minutes, they were helped by red card for their visitors. After Frenkie de Jong played Robert Lewandowski through on goal, Gonzalo Verdu felt forced to bring him down via any means possible resulting in a red card.

Twenty minutes later, Lewandowski would get on the scoresheet after an excellent flowing move cut open the Elche defence.

Lewandowski goal, Balde assists, keeping Jordi Alba 🐀 on the bench. pic.twitter.com/wYw8zCWZdx — speedwagon (@husovo) September 17, 2022

It is Lewandowski’s seventh goal in his sixth La Liga game. Although he struggled against former side Bayern, so far he is the most clinical striker in Spain.