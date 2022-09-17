Valencia return to winning ways with 3-0 routine Celta Vigo victory

Valencia got themselves back on the La Liga winning track ahead of the incoming international break with a 3-0 cruise at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Che move up to 8th place in the league table as they simply brushed their Galician visitors aside at the Estadio Mestalla.

The home side took their time to hit full stride in the early stages before Samuel Lino’s deflected strike was finally poked home by Samu Castillejo on 36 minutes.

It's the home fans celebrating at Mestalla! 🙌 Samu Castillejo shows great hunger to get to the rebound and put Valencia in front 🦇 pic.twitter.com/C3LwYWh1hX — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 17, 2022

Valencia’s cause was helped significantly on the hour mark as Celta winger Franco Cervi was shown a straight red card for a late lunge at Thierry Correia.

That crucial edge allowed Valencia to power on in the final stages as Marcos Andre fired home and Andre Almeida lashed home a superb finish in added time for his first Valencia goal.

An EMPHATIC finish from Marcos André! 💥 The Valencia striker left no doubt about that one as he powered it in 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YnSuVfUp7I — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 17, 2022

After the international break, Valencia head off to Catalonia to face Espanyol with Celta Vigo hosting Real Betis.

Image via Getty Images