The incredible XI of players that Luis Enrique has left out of his Spain squad

On Friday, Luis Enrique Martinez announced the latest Spain squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Switzerland and Portugal. As tends to be the case with his squads, there was no shortage of controversy.

Perhaps the biggest surprises in this Spain squad were the inclusions of Athletic Club youngster Nico Williams and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias. Meanwhile the likes of Iago Aspas, Sergio Canales and Thiago Alcantara all missed out.

Marca put together a starting XI of players that Luis Enrique had left out of his call-up and it is fair to say it is packed with star quality.

His selections have always been the subject of much scrutiny. For a significant period of time Luis Enrique was accused of an anti-Madrid bias in his selections, however on this occasion he has called up Marco Asensio, even though he has only played just over 45 minutes this season.

What is more, Luis Enrique tends to select players that fit the profile and needs of his system, rather than those perceived to be the ‘best’. Further to that point, Jordi Alba has also lost his place in the Barcelona side so far, but the veteran has won a call-up over Marcos Alonso and Alejandro Balde.