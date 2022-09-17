The full statement as Vinicius Junior publicly denounces racism against him

Over the course of the week, in the lead up to the Madrid derby, one key issue has been built up repeatedly. Bizarrely, Vinicius Junior has come under fire from various sections of the media and social media for dancing after he has celebrated his goals.

Perhaps the case that most brought this to public attention was El Chiringuito, a show that courts controversy often and has close links with Real Madrid. When the head of the Spanish Association of agents Pedro Bravo opined on Vinicius Junior’s celebrations, it went viral.

“Vinicius will have to respect the opponents. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals & stop playing the monkey.”

🎙️| Pedro Bravo, President of the Association of Spanish Agents: “Vinicius will have to respect the opponents. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals & stop playing the m*nkey.” @elchiringuitotv — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 16, 2022

While hacer el mono is an idiomatic phrase in Spanish to describe fooling around, it was perceived by the majority to have racial undertones. Many claimed that a similar phrase might not have been used for a white player.

This gained plenty of traction on social media and on Friday evening, Vinicius decided to release a public rebuke on his Twitter account. Marca translated his statement.

“While the colour of skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.” I have this phrase tattooed on my body. I have this thought permanently in my head. That is the attitude and philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life. They say happiness annoys [them]. The happiness of a black Brazilian victorious in Europe annoys them much more.”

“But my desire to win, my smile and the brightness of my eyes are much bigger than that. You cannot even imagine it. I was victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday.”

“A few weeks ago they began to criminalise my dances. Dances that are not mine. They are from Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paqueta, Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… they are funk artists, Brazilian sambistas, from Reggaeton artists, and from black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I will not stop.”

“I come from a country where there is a great amount of poverty, where the people don’t have access to educations… and in many cases, not even food on the table. I don’t tend to come out publicly to address criticism. They attack me and I don’t speak. They praise me and I don’t speak either. I work! I work a lot.”

“On and off the pitch. I have developed an app to help the education of children in public schools without any financial help from anyone. I am building a school in my name. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, as I was, to fight against racists and xenophobes.”

“I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that does not attract clicks, it is not the trend on the internet, nor does it motivate the cowards to speak aggressively about people that they don’t even know.”

“The plot always ends the with an apology and a ‘they misinterpreted me’. But I repeat to you, racist:

I will not stop dancing. No matter if it is at the Sambadromo, at the Bernabeu or wherever it may be.

With love and the smiles of someone who is very happy,

Vini. Jr. #BailaVini”

There seems little doubt that there is and was a racial aspect to Bravo’s statement, as well as countless other more grievous instances on social media. As Vinicius points out, this issue has existed for far longer than just 48 hours. Since, the likes of Pele and Neymar Junior have expressed their support for their compatriot, while Real Madrid have also released a public statement saying they will back him with legal action.