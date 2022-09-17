Real Mallorca condemn Almeria to third straight defeat

Real Mallorca 1-0 Almeria

Javier Aguirre’s Real Mallorca are continuing to prove their La Liga credentials, as they pick up their second win of the season. It has them at two wins, two draws and two defeats this season, with the losses coming against two of the top three.

They went to battle with Almeria at Son Moix in the Saturday lunchtime fixture in La Liga. Los Bermellones took the initiative early and pushed up high. That was rewarded with a curious goal after 24 minutes. Jose Manuel Copete looked to put in a cross, which was headed up into the air by Chumi. Pablo Maffeo was quickest to react, heading home well into the box. Mallorca kept it tight for the rest of first half, Vedat Muriqi blazing over with the next best chance of the first half.

Pablo Maffeo with the opener for Mallorca! 🔴 An opportunistic back post header leaves the keeper with no chance 💥 pic.twitter.com/BQ8q97qsG2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 17, 2022

Almeria did their best to push forward in the second half. They struggled to find clear gaps in the Mallorca defence though. Instead Mallorca increased the tension and turned it into a scrappy game, although Maffeo did clear off the line to preserve their lead. The image of the match from an Almeria point of view was Rodrigo Ely angrily berating his own teammate.

It sentences Almeria to a third straight defeat, all suffered since the departure of Umar Sadiq. Mallorca are up to eighth temporarily after their first home win. More promising, Aguirre looks to have a solid side that is tricky to beat.