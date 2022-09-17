Real Madrid to rival Premier League giants for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are prepared to battle with a trio of Premier League sides to secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

England international Bellingham was linked with a potential move away from Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2022/23 season on the back of an eye catching 12 months for club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against selling him last month, following Erling Haaland’s eventual switch to Manchester City.

Premier League interest in him is set to reignite once again next summer with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all still monitoring the 19-year-old.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Los Blancos will challenge for Bellingham, despite Dormtund’s rumoured asking price of around €100m.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the current slight favourites to secure a deal for the former Birmingham City star but Florentino Perez is willing to potentially set a new club record to bring him to Madrid.