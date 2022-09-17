Real Madrid tell lawyers to take legal action against Vinicius Junior racism

Real Madrid have come out in support of star forward Vinicius Junior, after the Brazilian railed against racist remarks on social media.

Following a debate about Vinicius’ goal celebrations, when he often dances, the discourse got out of hand. No more so than when Head of the Spanish Agents Association Pedro Bravo appeared on El Chiringuito, making comments with racial undertones. Vinicius then came out with a statement against those and various other remarks on Friday.

Los Blancos also released a club statement, expressing their support and affection for Vinicius. They also revealed that they had instructed their legal department to take action against any comments of such nature.

It remains to be seen whether they will take any action. Real Madrid’s action should be applauded though, as all too often in Spanish football incidents of racism have gone unpunished. Not least in the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou, against the likes of Marcelo and Dani Alves, where monkey chants against both have been heard.

Real Madrid’s full statement reads below:

Real Madrid C. F. condemns all types of racist and xenophobic language and behaviour in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made against our player Vinicius Junior in the last few hours.



Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship.



Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence.



The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players.