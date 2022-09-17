PSG ready to offer Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos renewals

Paris Saint-Germain are set to open contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in the coming months.

PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has lifted the lid on a frustrating summer of transfer dealings following his arrival in the French capital.

The Ligue 1 giants succeeded in retaining Les Bleus star Kylian Mbappe as the former AS Monaco forward rejected a summer move to Real Madrid.

However, the club failed in a string of transfer moves, to reinforce their squad, despite achieving their additional aim of removing unwanted squad players from a bloated wage bill.

Campos told an interview with RMC Sport, reported via Diario AS, he was frustrated by the lack of activity despite the club’s willingness to spend money during the transfer window.

Messi and Ramos’ future remains a source of major speculation with the pair out of contract at the end of 2022/23 but Campos is confident of retaining them both.

“I am very happy with him (Messi) as last season was difficult for him”, he said.

“After being an icon in Barcelona for 20 years, he made a major life change, in a different place, in a different league.

“Now we see a Leo who will reach the level we were used to. Will he renew? We have to win a lot, but hopefully he can stay.

“I’m very happy with Ramos. But, he’s not happy with the last season.

“I know Sergio well, I met him at Real, he’s going to have a very good season. He’s making progress. A renewal? Why not.”