Marc-Andre ter Stegen joins Dani Alves and Lionel Messi in elite club at Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has endured a tough two seasons, but is back amongst the good books of Barcelona fans following an excellent start to the season.

In their opening seven games of the season, the Blaugrana have conceded just three goals, two of which came against Bayern Munich. Alongside Geronimo Rulli, he leads the Zamora race.

With his appearance against Elche, ter Stegen has also moved up an esteemed list. As per Relevo, the German is making his 335th appearance for Barcelona, taking him one past Javier Mascherano. It takes him third on the list of foreign players with the most games behind Dani Alves (408) and Lionel Messi (778).

Ter Stegen ya está en el Top-3. 🥉 Tercer jugador extranjero con más partidos en la historia del Barça.

📌 Supera a Mascherano, que se queda en 334. pic.twitter.com/oKDhrT21L4 — Relevo (@relevo) September 17, 2022

While ter Stegen may well need the best part of another decade to reach Lionel Messi’s total, Alves’ could well be within reach within the next two seasons.

Far more important to the German will be the return of his form, which was beginning to threaten his place at Barcelona.