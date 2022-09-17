Diego Simeone confirms Jan Oblak will be fit for Real Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid have received a boost ahead of their clash at home with Real Madrid in their city derby. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been struggling with fitness issues of late but will be available for selection against Los Blancos.

Speaking ahead of the match in his press conference, manager Diego Simeone was direct when he was asked whether Oblak would be fit. He trained as normal on Saturday morning.

“He will be in goal tomorrow.”

Mundo Deportivo covered the press conference, in which Simeone did seem to admit that neither of Stefan Savic nor Jose Maria Gimenez would be fit for the match. Gimenez has been absent for Atleti’s previous three matches, while Savic has featured just twice this season.

“Last season we struggled a lot, the time that Savic and Gimenez was often. We hope that this season that does not happen. They are important players for us and they give us alternatives to have more tools. We are all working to ensure that does not happen this season.”

Simeone’s side have been in rotten form defensively by their standards. Across their seven games, Los Rojiblancos have kept just two clean sheets and have conceded in each of their last four fixtures. Numbers that do not make for comfortable reading ahead of Real Madrid.