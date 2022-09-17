Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Karim Benzema and Eder Militao ahead of derby

Real Madrid will go into the Madrid derby on Sunday night without arguably their most key player, after it was confirmed that Karim Benzema would not play.

The French forward picked up a thigh injury against Celtic last week in the Champions League and has since missed matches against Real Mallorca and RB Leipzig. Manager Carlo Ancelotti had said earlier in the week that if he trained on Saturday, he would play.

Benzema carried out individual work on Saturday morning but was not fit enough to take part with the rest of the team. Shortly after in his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti confirmed he would not be there.

“Benzema will not be ready for the match, he has started to work individually. He will have the break in order to come back after. I am clear on the plan.”

Marca covered the press conference and later on Ancelotti did confirm they would have Eder Militao back. The Brazilian defender has also missed the last two matches but returned to training during the week.

“He is ready to play, he has trained well, he might play from the start or not. I have that doubt. I can only choose eleven and I have to choose well.”

It remains to be seen how Ancelotti will seek to fill the gap left by Benzema. Against Mallorca Eden Hazard occupied the role, while Rodrygo Goes deputised against Leipzig. Neither made a strong claim for the position.