Atletico Madrid have deal done with Leicester City defender says former manager

Atletico Madrid are no longer the defensive force they used to be, that much is evident to all. Their struggles are partly due to injury. Starting central defenders Stefan Savic is yet to feature this season and Jose Maria Gimenez has been suffering from chronic injury issues over several seasons now.

It appears Los Colchoneros are already planning to do something about it, although not for this season. It appears they have an interest in Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Speaking to the Turkish media, Soyuncu’s former manager at Altinorda Huseyin Eroglu claimed that the Turkish centre-back would be leaving the Premier League next season. Salim Manav of Radyospor asked Eroglu whether Soyuncu would be making the move. Mundo Deportivo recounted the converstation.

“Caglar Soyuncu will sign for Atletico Madrid next summer?”

“Yes, that’s right,” Eroglu responded.

Soyuncu’s contract expires next summer and so he would represent a cost-effective solution for Los Colchoneros. Currently they are being forced into using the unreliable Mario Hermoso and Felipe in defence due to injury issues, despite many highlighting it as an area for improvement in the summer transfer window.