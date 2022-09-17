Alvaro Negredo seals dramatic first win of 2022/23 for Cadiz

Cadiz have finally ended their long wait for a La Liga win in 2022/23 thanks to a last gasp 1-0 win away at rivals Real Valladolid.

Both sides were in firm need of some much needed positivity after their respective dismal starts to the domestic campaign.

However, with the pressure on in Friday night action, neither side created anything of note before the break at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

That pattern of inconsistency continued at both ends of the pitch after the restart before Oscar Plano crashed a superb effort against the hosts crossbar on the hour mark.

Cadiz did look to step up the tempo in the closing stages as Valladolid dug in for a scrappy point, and Alvaro Negredo eventually produced a deadly close range finish in added time to snatch the win.

The wait for a goal is over! The wait for points is over too! 😱 A stoppage time goal from Alvaro Negredo gives Cadiz their first win of the season 🟡 pic.twitter.com/WwfoYHETi3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 16, 2022

Up next, after the international break, Cadiz play host to Villarreal, with Valladolid heading to Getafe.

