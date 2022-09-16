Spain confirm World Cup friendly clash in November

Spain have confirmed their plan to play a pre-tournament World Cup friendly in November.

La Roja bring an end to their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign this month with games against Switzerland and Portugal in League A2.

Head coach Luis Enrique has revealed his 25-man squad for those fixtures in a possible hint at his intentions for which players will be on the plane to Qatar.

🤩 ¡Qué ganas teníamos de decir esto!: @LUISENRIQUE21 da a conocer la lista con los 2️⃣5️⃣ jugadores que disputarán los duelos de #NationsLeague contra Suiza y Portugal. 🚴🏻😉 ¡Míster, con este equipo seguro que nos va sobre ruedas!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Z6S0t1z2sW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 16, 2022

However, despite the majority of their rivals opting against a warm up game ahead of the tournament, Spain will face Jordan on November 17, six days before their first group game.

ℹ️ OFICIAL | La @SEFutbol jugará ante Jordania en Amán el próximo 17 de noviembre. 🇯🇴-🇪🇸 🤝 Será el ultimo amistoso de España antes de viajar rumbo al Mundial de #Qatar2022. 🗓️ 20:45h en 📺 @La1_tve 🔗 https://t.co/PjZP8eGbe5#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/CvnCUAXpsS — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 16, 2022

The tie will take place at Jordan’s national team home, at the Amman International Stadium, with Enrique’s final squad heading straight to Qatar the day after.

The La Roja squad will be based at their camp, at the University of Qatar, on the outskirts of Doha, with group matches in the capital, alongside ties in Al Khor and Al Rayyan.