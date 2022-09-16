La Liga

Spain confirm World Cup friendly clash in November

Spain have confirmed their plan to play a pre-tournament World Cup friendly in November.

La Roja bring an end to their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign this month with games against Switzerland and Portugal in League A2.

Head coach Luis Enrique has revealed his 25-man squad for those fixtures in a possible hint at his intentions for which players will be on the plane to Qatar.

However, despite the majority of their rivals opting against a warm up game ahead of the tournament, Spain will face Jordan on November 17, six days before their first group game.

The tie will take place at Jordan’s national team home, at the Amman International Stadium, with Enrique’s final squad heading straight to Qatar the day after.

The La Roja squad will be based at their camp, at the University of Qatar, on the outskirts of Doha, with group matches in the capital, alongside ties in Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

