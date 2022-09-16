Luis Enrique confirms Spain squad for UEFA Nations League duty

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 25-man squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month.

Enrique continued his unique pattern of announcing squads in bizarre settings with the former Barcelona coach opting to list his panel during a bike ride.

Each name is read out as Enrique cycles higher into the mountains with La Roja fans enjoying his bold approach to updating their plans for their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup.

The 52-year-old has opted to stick with the majority of an unchanged squad following their games in June with Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte a notable absence due to injury.

Ansu Fati and Iago Aspas were overlooked in attack, with their respective World Cup chances now reduced, as uncapped duo Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams are given a chance to impress.

Spain are currently top of League A2, ahead of their two final group games, with Switzerland heading to Zaragoza on September 24, before travelling to Portugal three days later.