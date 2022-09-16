La Liga sides tracking Ben Brereton Diaz

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Díaz could be a target for a host of La Liga sides next summer.

The Chilean international opted to extend his contract at Ewood Park ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but his new deal expires at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old ended the 2021/22 season as the joint third top scorer in the EFL Championship, with 22 goals, with a rise in Premier League interest in him in recent weeks.

According to reports from Football Insider, Everton and Leeds United are both monitoring his situation, ahead of making a possible free transfer offer at the start of 2023.

However, they are likely to be challenged by sustained interest from Spain, with Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Valencia also considering a move.

Brereton Diaz has confirmed he will not stay with Rovers beyond his ongoing deal and he could be tempted by the chance to test himself in Spanish football.