Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of skipper Karim Benzema ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby.

Los Blancos head across the Spanish capital on Sunday night as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to extend their winning start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Real Madrid have picked up maximum points in the opening weeks of their domestic and European defence, despite being without Benzema since September 6.

Benzema was forced off with a muscle strain in the 3-0 win away at Celtic and Ancelotti admitted he is playing a waiting game over the 34-year-old’s fitness.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Benzema trained alone again at Valdebebas today, less than 48 hours before kick off at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Due to his importance to the squad, Ancelotti will give Benzema extra time to recover, but the signs appear negative, as Didier Deschamps opted again calling him up for France’s incoming UEFA Nations League games this month.