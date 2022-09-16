David de Gea reveals bizarre Wigan Athletic offer from 2009

Manchester United star and Spain international David de Gea has confirmed he rejected the chance to join Wigan Athletic in 2009.

De Gea has established himself as United’s undisputed No.1 after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 with 495 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, the 31-year-old has revealed his career in English football could have taken a very different direction, if he accepted an offer from another club in Greater Manchester.

After breaking into the Atletico B team in the 2008/09 season, de Gea was unable to force his way into the first team on a regular basis, with Wigan making a bold approach for him.

Atletico opted to dismiss Wigan’s interest in their highly rated teenage goal keeper, but de Gea admitted an offer was on the table from Steve Bruce’s side.

“I was at Atletico, and it was the same season I made my debut”, he told an interview with BT Sport’s What I Wore show.

“I the third keeper and not in the team much, just training.

“So Wigan got in contact with me, to sign for them, and I was very, very close to signing for Wigan.”

De Gea will move up third in United’s all time Premier League appearances list in the coming weeks, as he breaks the 400 mark, to move ahead of Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.