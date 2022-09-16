Barcelona at full strength for Elche clash

Barcelona boss Xavi has opted to name a bumper 24-man squad for their La Liga clash with Elche this weekend.

La Blaugrana are aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 domestic season, ahead of the incoming international break this month, with no injury problems to deal with for the home side.

The Catalan giants welcome Elche to the Camp Nou with Xavi expected to rotate his starting options following their 2-0 Champions League defeat away at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Based on the substitutions Xavi chose to make in Bavaria, he looks set to recall Andreas Christensen to his back line, with Dutch star Frenkie de Jong potentially drafted in to freshen up the hosts midfield.

Barcelona have enjoyed a dominant record against Elche, following their first ever top flight promotion in 2013, with five wins and a draw, and an aggregate score of 23-3, in favour of Xavi’s charges ahead of this weekend.