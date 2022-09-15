Watch: Joaquin opens season account with beautiful curling effort for Real Betis

Real Betis are looking to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League at home to Ludogorets and at half-time, they do so thanks to a brilliant effort from captain Joaquin.

Los Verdiblancos have dominated the game so far and got reward for that dominance when Luiz Henrique nodded in his first goal for Betis at the back post.

That lead was then doubled by Joaquin, who curled this magnificent into the top corner. It makes him the oldest goalscorer in Europa League history, at 41 years and 56 days.

The goalkeeper had no chance! 🙅 An audacious strike from Real Betis' Joaquin 🤤#UEL pic.twitter.com/LQfVYxkGDj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2022

JOAQUIN! STILL GOING STRONG AT 41! A STUNNER FROM THE BETIS LEGEND. 🟢 pic.twitter.com/cfuqmCtQ5r — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2022

Europa League

Gol de Real Betis 🇪🇦

2-0

Joaquín ⚽🇪🇦pic.twitter.com/TLMPurHrxT — FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) September 15, 2022

Ludogorets have proved dangerous when they have come forward though. Claudio Bravo made one excellent scrambling save to keep them out, but he could not get to a wide set-piece before it made it across the line. A misjudgement from the Chilean, the game is still very much alive.

Roma remain at 0-0 with HJK Helsinki and a win would give Manuel Pellegrini’s side a crucial advantage heading into their double-header.